Karoline Leavitt Tries to Sell Trump as a Fitness Guy With ‘MAFA’

There has been speculation that the president’s health has declined so much that he died.

Ewan Palmer
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House on April 25, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has attempted to promote Donald Trump as the face of a campaign to “Make America Fit Again” (MAFA), despite concerns about the 79-year-old president’s health.

In a post on X, Leavitt shared an article by Matt Lamb, a contributor for the Association of Mature American Citizens (AMAC), detailing Trump’s “crusade” to get the country fitter.

She promoted the piece to her 1.5 million followers after days of speculation about Trump’s health, with rumors getting so intense over the weekend that there were even widespread suggestions on social media that Trump had died.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on August 28, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Karoline Leavitt has downplayed suggestions there are any issues with Donald Trump's health. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump—who has for months been spotted with large bruises on his right hand and swollen ankles—also largely disappeared from the public eye for days, only to return looking weary and drained as he visited his golf courses.

Writing on AMAC’s website, Lamb argued that Trump—who once claimed that the human body functioned like a battery, with exercise depleting its limited energy supply—should be praised for putting fitness “front and center as part of his broader pledge to ”Make America Healthy Again.”

That pledge includes reviving the Presidential Fitness Test in schools, with challenges such as a timed one-mile run and sit-ups.

US President Donald Trump exits the White House and walks to his motorcade, en route to the Trump National Golf Club on September 1, 2025, in Washington, DC.
Donald Trump was spotted leaving the White House to play golf on Monday. Andrew Cabello-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Elsewhere, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the “Pete and Bobby Challenge,” in which Americans are tasked with completing 50 pull-ups and 100 push-ups in under 10 minutes.

“The Trump administration’s push to bring back fitness isn’t about politics—it’s about saving a generation from decline,” Lamb wrote. “By making America fit again, Trump and his cabinet are challenging the country to build strength, discipline, and health as the foundation for national renewal.”

The article was published Monday as speculation about Trump’s own health reached a fever pitch over the weekend.

Trump, who often uses makeup to conceal bruises on his hands and swelling from his chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis, addressed the speculation in a Sunday post on Truth Social, insisting he has “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE.”

A bruise is seen on President Trump's right hand which is covered over with make-up.
Donald Trump has often tried to hide the large bruises on his right hand with blotches of makeup. Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

He is scheduled to make his first official public appearance in a week on Tuesday with an Oval Office announcement.

However, aides and Leavitt have already dismissed suggestions that the remarks will address his health, and instead will be related to the Department of Defense.

