Karzai Faults NATO for Attacks

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at BBC
Afghan President Hamid Karzai pointed a finger at NATO for attacks by militants in Kabul and elsewhere in the country Sunday that left 51 people dead. “The terrorists’ infiltration in Kabul and other provinces is an intelligence failure for us and especially for NATO and should be seriously investigated,” Karzai told reporters Monday. The series of clashes incited by insurgents lasted 18 hours, and Karzai praised his country’s security forces for putting down the attacks, which the Taliban said is just the start of their “spring offensive.”