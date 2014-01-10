Karzai Flouts U.S., Frees Inmates

CHEAT SHEET
Continuing his yearlong temper tantrum against the U.S., Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai has ordered the release of 72 prisoners seen as a security threat to the U.S. "These 72 detainees are dangerous criminals against whom there is strong evidence linking them to terror-related crimes, including the use of improvised explosive devices, the largest killer of Afghan civilians," said the State Department. Previous mentions of a possible release had been seen as a negotiating tactic by Karzai during tense negotiations over a bilateral security agreement with the U.S.