CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Karzai: NATO Kills Too Many Innocents

    Afghanistan

    Pier Paolo Cito / AP Photo

    A bad day in news from Afghanistan: President Hamid Karzai said Saturday that NATO was killing too many Afghan civilians, and the Dutch government collapsed over whether to extend the country’s 1,600-troop commitment. In an impassioned speech, Karzai held up a picture of an 8-year-old girl who he said was the only one left to search for the bodies of her 12 relatives after a NATO rocket struck their home during the Marja offensive. The civilian death toll from the operation is at least 16. Meanwhile, Dutch Prime Minister Jan Peter Balkenende said the second-largest party has quit his governing coalition after insisting that the Netherlands stick to its withdrawal timeline in southern Afghanistan. He made no mention of elections.

    Read it at Associated Press