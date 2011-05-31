Karzai: No More NATO Strikes on Homes

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
After an alleged NATO airstrike on two civilian homes killed 14 people in Afghanistan Sunday, Afghan President Hamid Karzai said Tuesday he will no longer allow NATO strikes on homes. "From this moment, airstrikes on the houses of people are not allowed," he said. NATO says it always seeks Afghan coordination and approval for strikes and that it intends to meet Karzai’s demand; however, a NATO spokeswoman noted that insurgents intentionally use civilians as human shields.