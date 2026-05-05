Keystone Kash Goes Full X-Files as Earthly Troubles Mount

FBI Director Kash Patel is hyping the release of UFO and alien-life files as the president’s war on Iran drags on.

The 46-year-old told Sean Hannity on his podcast that the Trump administration has diverted resources to investigating extraterrestrial life—even as Americans grapple with an affordability crisis and tensions with Iran remain at a stalemate.

Patel announced that an announcement was coming soon. Fox News

“[Trump] stood up an interagency process with the Department of War leading that effort to get out the documentation related to everything that you’re talking about, not just from the FBI, from the IC and everywhere else,” Patel told Hannity on his Fox podcast, Hang Out With Sean Hannity.

“They’re going to be publicly releasing this information very soon. We are all for it,” he said.

Patel, who is fending off rumors that his firing is imminent, went on to say that Trump’s penchant for probing alien life is yet “another example” of the president, 79, delivering on his promises.

Patel is rumored to be on the chopping block. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“President Trump listens to what the American public has an interest in,” Patel said. “He’s got to do a million different things at once, and he still has the time to say, ‘Stand up an organization, the American public wants a document.’ We’ve already delivered the documents, they’re coming out—that’s it.”

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

His remarks come as many Americans say they want an end to Trump and Israel’s war on Iran, which reportedly costs $500 million a day. Last week, 61 percent of Americans polled by the Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos said Trump’s decision to strike Iran on February 28 was the wrong one. In response, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told Politico that the president doesn’t base his military strategy on public opinion.

“The President does not make these incredibly important national security decisions based on fluid opinion polls, but on the best interest of the American people,” Ingle said.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

This isn’t the first time a member of the administration has teased the release of UFO materials while the president’s war has been under scrutiny. Trump himself claimed the Pentagon is sitting on “very many interesting documents” related to unidentified aerial phenomena while speaking at a Turning Point USA conference in Arizona last month.

“I recently directed the Secretary of War... to begin releasing government files relating to UFOs and unexplained aerial phenomena, and I figured this was a good crowd because I know you people—you’re really into that,” he said.

“This process is well underway, and we found many very interesting documents, I must say. And the first releases will begin very, very soon, so you can go out and see if that phenomenon is correct.”