Keystone Kash’s Girlfriend Melts Down After Concert Criticism

Kash Patel’s country singer girlfriend Alexis Wilkins has gone ballistic amid fresh backlash over the apparent perks of her relationship with the FBI director.

Wilkins, 27, announced on Tuesday that she had landed a gig to perform at the Great American State Fair, which was abandoned last month by a wave of planned performers who backed out due to the event’s links to the Trump administration.

But critics immediately questioned whether Wilkins landed the gig, organized by the Trump-created Freedom 250 group, because of her relationship with Patel, 46, and whether her performance presented a conflict of interest.

“Does having the FBI director’s girlfriend getting paid by the taxpayers to perform violate federal ethics laws?” Sara Higdon, a reporter for the right-wing news website The Post Millennial, wrote on X.

“I was invited to sing this anthem on my own accord,” wrote Wilkins. Alexis Wilkins/X

Less than an hour later, Wilkins lashed out at Higdon in a furious post, declaring that she would no longer tolerate “sham accusations” that “diminish” her “hard work and earned accomplishments.”

“Let’s just get a few things straight, because this is long overdue,” she began, before launching into a numbered list of grievances.

“I have been a country music artist for years now. I have had a successful career in both music and commentary/strategy. People don’t get to negate that for clicks or headlines,” wrote Wilkins, whose songs have not reached major mainstream charts since she began releasing music in 2020.

Wilkins’s relationship with Patel has ignited a swirl of controversy amid revelations that the FBI director is directing agency resources toward protecting and accommodating Wilkins Alexis Wilkins/Instagram

She claimed, “I was invited to sing this anthem on my own accord, as I have been many other places throughout my career,” adding that she was not accepting payment “for this great honor.”

Wilkins then insisted that no National Mall celebrations are taxpayer-funded, writing, “You would think, as a journalist, this would be something she would know or at least look into.”

But Freedom 250, the group President Donald Trump created through an executive order, received $80 million in taxpayer dollars, according to NOTUS, and events on federal land often result in indirect taxpayer expenses.

Wilkins, who started dating Patel early in 2023, ended her post by saying she would continue to air her grievances online.

“I’m no longer accepting false narratives and total sham accusations that diminish my hard work and earned accomplishments, so please expect this kind of response to continue,” she wrote.

The Daily Beast reported last week that Wilkins would fly to Belgium to perform a rendition of the national anthem at the U.S. embassy in Brussels.

Wilkins sang the National Anthem at the 2026 International Christian Media Convention, where Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was a speaker. Seth Herald/REUTERS

Wilkins’ relationship with Patel has ignited a swirl of controversy amid revelations that the FBI director is allocating agency resources to protect and accommodate Wilkins. In April, it emerged that the agency had begun investigating a journalist at the New York Times after her reporting caught Wilkins’ ire.

Wilkins is currently suing MS NOW and its parent company, Versant, over an article that accused her of asking her FBI security detail to drive her drunk friend home.