Kasich Writes in McCain for POTUS

Ohio Gov. John Kasich, and former presidential candidate, voted for Sen. John McCain for president by absentee ballot Monday. Vowing not to support Donald Trump, Kasich voted for Republicans down the ballot as well. McCain is not one of the available write-in options in Ohio, so funnily enough Kasich’s vote will not count. “Donald Trump is a man I cannot and should not support,” Kasich said in an Oct. 8 statement. “The actions of the last day are disgusting, but that’s not why I reached this decision, it has been an accumulation of his words and actions that many have been warning about. I will not vote for a nominee who has behaved in a manner that reflects so poorly on our country. Our country deserves better.”