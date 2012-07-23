Kaspersky Lab Has KGB Ties

CHEAT SHEET
Kaspersky Lab sells antivirus software all over the world, and more than 50 million people are part of the Kaspersky Security Network. But CEO Eugene Kaspersky had roots in the KGB, has ties to Vladimir Putin, and supports restricting Internet freedom. And Kaspersky is not just selling antivirus software. The company, which uncovered U.S.-Israeli cyberoperations Stuxnet and Flame, is also a leader at identifying cyberespionage. Kapersky says, “My goal is not to earn money. Money is like oxygen: good idea to have enough, but it’s not the target. The target is to save the world.”