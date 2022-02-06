Intruder Broke Into Kat Von D’s Mansion While She Slept: Report
RUDE AWAKENING
Makeup mogul Kat Von D noticed an unwelcome home visitor on Saturday night when she woke up to a beam of light moving around her house around 10:15 p.m, according to TMZ. The tattoo artist immediately grabbed her 3-year-old son, left the house, and called 911. According to the outlet, law enforcement sources say that police arrived and found a middle-aged man wandering around the gothic mansion, and arrested him for residential burglary. He allegedly told police that he was planning to buy the house—which recently went on the market for $15 million—and needed to use the bathroom. The gothic mansion, built in 1896 and restored to its original style by Kat Von D, features a blood-red swimming pool, hand-painted ceilings, and custom statues.