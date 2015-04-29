Kate And Will Celebrate Their Anniversary With No Baby And New Parking Restrictions

The royal baby is clearly in no rush to appear, and the steady grind of bureaucracy is rising to the challenge.

Yes, parking restrictions were today extended outside the hospital where Kate is due to give birth.

Westminster Council originally suspended parking outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington until the end of the month, as Kensington Palace had expected the royal baby to have arrived by now, but the restrictions will now run until Tuesday, May 5.

At least.

The predictions of an insider who assured me it would 'all be over by May' now seem hopelessly previous.

The Duchess is thought to be a week overdue, suggesting she could be allowed to wait by her doctors until next Thursday before being induced, which is the day of …wait for it… the General Election.

Could this produce a massive swing to the incumbent Conservative party? Yes. Or maybe, No.

Kate and William have spent today at Kensington Palace, where they are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary as a smaller family than they might have reasonably expected.

Today’s news of parking restrictions comes hot on the heels of a day of massive Royal Baby news developments yesterday, in which:

BONG Kate took George for a swim in the afternoon at Buckingham Palace.

BONG Kate and William sent croissants and pastries to royal superfans encamped outside the hospital.

BONG The pastries were wrapped in a pink ribbon.

The Royalist sticks firmly to his prediction of a May 4 full moon birth.