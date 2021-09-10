CHEAT SHEET
Kate Beckinsale Hospitalized in Las Vegas
Kate Beckinsale has been hospitalized in Las Vegas, according to TMZ. The 48-year-old actress is said to have thrown her back out at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday while staying at The Signature at MGM Grand to shoot “Prisoner’s Daughter.” Beckinsale was subsequently taken to the hospital, where she is still in the ER. She does not have any known health issues, according to Page Six.
Details about the “Underworld” star’s condition remain unknown, and the star hasn’t posted on her social media since Thursday. Beckinsale has been in Vegas for a week shooting her new movie and it’s unclear when she will return to set.