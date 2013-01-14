Kate - It's NOT twins!

The Royal baby is due in July, it was announced today.

And sources told the Royalist today that Kate's twelve week scan showed that Kate is NOT having twins, sparing the young royals a succession headache which could have arisen in the case of a caesarian delivery of twins. There are twins in both William and Kate's bloodlines.

In a short official statement, St James' Palace said, "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in July. The Duchess's condition continues to improve since her stay in hospital last month."

It is believed that Kate has now had her 12-week scan. The couple were bounced into going public with the news of the pregnancy at a very early stage after Kate became extremely ill with a rare and acute form of morning sickness and had to be admitted to hospital. She may have been less than eight weeks pregnant at that stage as she is now thought to be between 13 and 14 weeks.

A tragic turn of events ensued when a nurse who was attending to Kate committed suicide after connecting a prank call from an Australian radio station.

It can now be deduced that the royal sprog was likely conceived in mid-October, after the couple went on tour to the Pacific in September and after the topless photographs of Kate were published in an Italian magazine.

Sources have told the Royalist that Kate has been recovering well from her bout of hyperemesis gravidarum, and that she and her doctors are now hopeful the rest of her pregnancy can pass more smoothly.

If the child is born early it could yet be born on William's birthday, June 21.