Princess Catherine Back On Her Feet, Will Attend Wimbledon

The Princess of Wales will make her second public appearance of the year on Sunday at the men’s final of the Wimbledon tennis championship.

Princess Catherine’s dramatic return to the Royal Box, on Centre Court, seems likely to inject a dose of glamor, excitement and positivity into the final day of the world-famous tournament.

She will likely not be accompanied by her husband.

In an encouraging sign that her cancer treatment is progressing well, Kensington Palace confirmed her attendance on Saturday—although she will not attend the women’s singles final today.

The question of whether Catherine would present the trophy at the biggest event in British tennis has been the subject of much speculation ever since she appeared unexpectedly at the king’s birthday parade, known as Trooping the Color, in June.

At that time, Catherine said that she was having “good days and bad days” but added, “I hope to join a few public engagements over the summer.”

A friend of Kate and William’s told The Daily Beast last week: “It is no secret that she would dearly love to be there, but when you are having chemo, as she herself said, there are good days and bad days. A lot depends on the timing of the treatments. She made it to Trooping the Colour, so if she can make Wimbledon, she will.”

Catherine has only been seen in public once this year but released an unprecedented video in March in which she revealed she had cancer, saying: “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

A friend of the couple told The Daily Beast Saturday, on hearing of the development: “It is fantastic news and a great omen. It is exactly what everyone has been praying for.”