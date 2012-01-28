Kate Middleton Crowned With New Title

Fashionable Brits have yet another reason to envy Kate Middleton: the Duchess of Cambridge has been named "Hat Person of the Year" by the Headwear Association, beating out stylish competitors like Rachel Zoe and Justin Timberlake by a large margin. Kate earned 91 percent of the vote from the group, which highlighted some of her best looks, including a "velvet cabernet hat" that she wore on Christmas Day and a "maple-leaf headpiece" she donned in Canada during her North American tour last summer. Kate is only the third star to earn the top honors from the Headwear Association, which was founded in 1908 and is the oldest fashion trade association in the industry but has only given out the award for three years. Johnny Depp won the honor last year, and Brad Pitt was crowned the year before.
