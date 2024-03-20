Kate Middleton Farm Shop Video Is Genuine, Man Who Filmed It Insists

The member of the public who filmed Kate Middleton walking out of a Windsor farm shop with Prince William has urged conspiracy theorists claiming Kate was being played by a body double to “get a hobby.”

Nelson Silva, 40, told British tabloid The Sun that after he saw Kate at the meat counter of the shop, he ducked out to film them so he could send the footage back to family members in Portugal.

Online conspiracy theorists have variously argued that Kate was actually being played by a stand-in, saying the princess looked either too young or too tall, or that the clip was actually shot months ago, due to the presence of old Christmas decorations in the shots. However, reporters who visited the shop since the clip was published confirmed that leftover festive ornamentation was still on display there.

Silva said he thought people still pushing such theories were only doing it for clicks, and he criticized “famous people” adding to the rumors. On Tuesday, a BBC sports reporter alleged the couple filmed by Silva were body doubles, although she subsequently deleted her post, according to a report in the Mail.

Nelson, who lives with his wife and daughter in Windsor, told The Sun: “This is a video clearly showing her and William. I saw them with my own eyes. It was a completely relaxed situation.”

He said William and Kate “were talking to staff and laughing” and that staff in the shop were “very excited” by the presence of the “happy and relaxed” royals.

He said they walked out of the shop toward fields that he thinks give access onto the Windsor estate.

Silva added: “I feel for Kate… I’ve had operations and know what the recovery is like.”

Asked what he would say to the conspiracy theorists, he said: “Get a hobby. Get something better to do with your day than this.”

The Daily Beast reported Tuesday that Kate’s return to public life will come with a “big bang” on Easter Sunday, March 31, when friends of the royals expect that the Princess of Wales will walk to church with other members of the royal family.

Rumors of the show-stopping set piece are building a head of steam despite officials reminding journalists that they initially briefed that her return to public duties would come “after Easter.”

Kensington Palace has declined to comment on when Kate will return to public engagements or if she would be seen out and about privately again after the farm shop visit. However, one friend said, “She is doing well. Everything is on track. Easter will be the big bang moment.”

Also on Tuesday, William himself talked about Kate at an event at a homeless charity, when the topic of childhood was raised. William, apparently referencing Kate’s focus on early years projects, said: “Venturing into my wife’s territory here. She needs to be sat here to hear this.”