CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Kate Middleton Gets Her First Coronavirus Jab
ROYALLY VAXXED
Read it at Us Weekly
Kate Middleton has received her first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine, following her husband’s secret fight, Us Weekly reports. “Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London’s Science Museum,” she wrote on Instagram Saturday. “I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing.” Prince William also received the vaccine last week. It had been revealed in November that he had battled COVID-19 earlier in the year, though he did not specify when.