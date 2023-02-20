CHEAT SHEET
    Kate Middleton Gives Prince William a Red Carpet ‘Love Tap’ on the Behind

    ROYAL PDA

    Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, attend the BAFTA Film Awards 2023.

    Chris Jackson/Pool via Reuters

    Kate Middleton was caught by cameras at the British Academy Film Awards giving her husband, Prince William, a “love tap” on the behind. The cheeky moment of affection quickly went viral across social media, with Vogue Magazine quipping on Instagram that even royals “like to cop a feel.” The pair were dressed smartly—Kate in a white one-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress and black gloves, while William wore a sleek black double-breasted suit complete with a matching bowtie. The pair have been dogged by a series of bad headlines in recent weeks, largely thanks to a series of anecdotes shared publicly in Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare.

