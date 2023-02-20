Kate Middleton Gives Prince William a Red Carpet ‘Love Tap’ on the Behind

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at People
Kate Middleton was caught by cameras at the British Academy Film Awards giving her husband, Prince William, a “love tap” on the behind. The cheeky moment of affection quickly went viral across social media, with Vogue Magazine quipping on Instagram that even royals “like to cop a feel.” The pair were dressed smartly—Kate in a white one-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress and black gloves, while William wore a sleek black double-breasted suit complete with a matching bowtie. The pair have been dogged by a series of bad headlines in recent weeks, largely thanks to a series of anecdotes shared publicly in Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare.