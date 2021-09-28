Kate Middleton Goes Super Glam at James Bond ‘No Time to Die’ Premiere

Every once in a while this vicious news cycle brings us what we really want: Kate Middleton in a glamorous, very sparkly gold dress. And sometimes that gilded gown has a cape, as did the custom Jenny Packham gown Middleton wore to the premiere of the latest James Bond movie, No Time to Die. As Daniel Craig reportedly put it on the red carpet, the Duchess looked “jolly lovely.”

Such extremely British niceties cannot really capture the major oomph of Middleton’s fashion moment. She really went for it, pairing her frock with £290 earrings from Onitaa, per The Daily Mail, which added that Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who helped write the new Bond script, said, “Wow!” upon seeing Middleton in all her glory.

Other royals were there too, apparently, although all eyes were definitely on the Duchess, so who can tell for sure? Still, strong photographic evidence concludes that Middleton walked the red carpet with her husband, Prince William, plus in-laws Prince Charles and Camila, Duchess of Cornwall. Camila had on a long-sleeved baby blue gown by Bruce Oldfield.

Daniel Craig’s leather velvet suit jacket may have scored second place in the unofficial fashion awards of the evening, though it still could not compare to Kate’s very rich look. Billie Eilish, who co-wrote the film’s theme song with her brother Finneas, told the BBC she might “pee myself” given the red carpet’s grandeur.

No word on the state of the metallic trousers Eilish wore to the event with her Gucci slide sandals, but no one would have blamed her. Clearly Kate came to her first post-vaccine red carpet ready to win.