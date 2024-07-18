Kate Middleton has hailed the healing power of nature as she continues her fight against cancer.

The princess, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and is undergoing preventative chemotherapy, made a rare statement on Instagram supporting the creation of new park-like space at London’s Natural History Museum dedicated to the environment.

In her statement, Catherine said, in what seemed to be a hint at her own recovery: “I know the power of nature to support our development and wellbeing, both by bringing us joy and helping to keep us physically, mentally and spiritually healthy.”

One source, a friend of Kate and William’s, told The Daily Beast, “I’m not at all surprised. She has a very old fashioned belief in the importance of fresh air. Walking on the beach and in the countryside has always been her solace, more than ever these past few months of course.”

When she released a statement in June saying she would be attending the king’s birthday parade, Kate illustrated it with a picture of herself leaning against a tree near her home in Windsor. It was widely interpreted as her way of stressing the importance of nature to her recovery.

The new post will fuel hopes she is planning a return to full-time public duties soon, after she made a show-stopping appearance at the Wimbledon tennis tournament this weekend.