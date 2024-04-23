Kate Middleton Holding ‘Private Party’ for Birthday Boy Prince Louis: Report
Princess Kate is organizing a “normal” and “fun” “private party” to celebrate Prince Louis’ sixth birthday, the New York Post’s Page Six reported Tuesday, citing a palace insider. The source told the paper: “With Kate’s health—and knowing what Kate is like as a person—she wants her son to have the best birthday possible, like any mother. She’s still going to try to make sure the day is as normal and as much fun for that child as possible, especially when they’re of that young age.” However, King Charles’ former butler Grant Harrold told the Post: “Celebrations will be more reserved and low key and there might not be a party with other children like there has been in previous years.” Louis’ birthday comes at what aides called “an unprecedented time for the Wales family as the Princess continues her recovery” from a cancer diagnosis. Kate posted an “unedited” photo of Louis to social media Tuesday, a little over a month after she posted a badly photoshopped family photo that triggered a tsunami of conspiracy theories.