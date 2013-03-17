Kate Middleton: I Want a Boy

CHEAT SHEET
Guess that is the end of those rumors that Kate Middleton is having a girl. At the St. Patrick’s Day ceremony in Aldershot, the Duchess of Cambridge said on Sunday that she would like to have a boy, while William would like to have a girl—and the pair is unsure about a name. Catherine also told Sgt. Thomas Laven, a member of William’s regiment who was receiving a long service medal that they were unsure about names. Catherine handed out shamrocks at the parade, but stumbled and had to be steadied by William when her heel was caught in a drain—or perhaps karmic payback for saying she wants a boy.