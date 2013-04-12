Kate Middleton Loves Kardashians

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Daily Beast
How long before the queen tells Kate that watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians is just not a good look? The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly watches the reality TV show “religiously,” according to a source close to Kate. Apparently the expectant duchess decided to tune in after hearing that Kim, also pregnant, was a big fan of hers—and now Kate’s hooked. “People forget that Kate is just a normal girl, who married into royalty, and enjoys the same trashy TV shows most people do,” the source says. Wills, born into royalty, has rather different tastes and allegedly “makes fun of her for liking it so much,” the source told the Daily Star.