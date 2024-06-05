Kate Middleton ‘May Never Come Back’ as She Was: Report

Kate Middleton “may never come back in the role that people saw her in before,” a new report has claimed.

Us Weekly made the incendiary allegation, citing a source who said the Princess of Wales’ team is “reevaluating what she’s going to be able to take on when she comes back.”

In remarks likely to displease the palace, which has sought a blackout on reporting about Kate’s health apart from official updates, the outlet added that Kate has been spotted out and about with family and on her own.

“Kate’s feeling strong enough to be very involved with the kids,” a source described as an “insider” told the magazine, adding, “She’s been an active parent.”

The Daily Beast has reported that Kate may not be seen publicly until next year, while the Daily Mail reported that Kate’s friends have said “we might not see Catherine again until the autumn—and only then if she has recovered fully.”

Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis in a video message on March 22, saying she had initially thought her condition was non-cancerous but that the disease was discovered after her abdominal surgery in January.

Her office has emphasized that there is currently no set timetable for her return to work, and last week it was announced that she will miss the king’s birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour.

Her office has said she needs “space and time” to convalesce.

The Daily Beast has contacted Kate’s office for comment on the Us Weekly report.