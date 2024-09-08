Kate Middleton Plans Fall Return to Public Life—on ‘Good Days’

Kate plans return to public life

Expect to see more of Princess Kate, although not too soon and at very select moments. The Princess of Wales, presently undergoing treatment for cancer, is planning to be seen out more as the year goes on, the Sunday Times reports.

The tentative return to duties follows the ecstatic reception Kate received when she attended Wimbledon for the men’s final on July 14, accompanied by daughter Princess Charlotte and sister Pippa Middleton.

Kate’s observation—“As anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days”—“still rings true,” the Times reports, and it is thought that the princess and her advisers are planning upcoming public appearances on those “good days.”

While there is “no set date” for Kate’s return, those appearances include “potentially” joining King Charles and the royal family at the Cenotaph for the National Service of Remembrance on Nov. 10, but it won’t include going to Cape Town, South Africa, with husband Prince William for the Earthshot Prize awards earlier that month. Planning is also underway for Kate’s annual televised “Together at Christmas” carol service at Westminster Abbey in December—again her presence there is very much TBC.

The “good days and bad days” narrative is the guiding principle, the paper says. Kate has spent a “restful summer” with William and her children at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, the paper says, meeting with close aides regularly. Those close to the princess say there is “no expectation for her to rush back” to public life. “People know and understand it is a long journey to recovery,” a friend told the paper.

The bond between Kate and Charles—with undergoing treatment for cancer at the same time—“has only strengthened” since both received their diagnoses, the Times adds.

Games on

Tossing the caber, tug-o-war, and many bagpipes and drummers: King Charles and Queen Camilla seemed to enjoy the traditional royal outing to the Braemar Gathering Highland Games in Aberdeenshire on Saturday (the reigning monarch has been going since 1848). Charles was pictured weeping with laughter during the event, and had a “wonderful afternoon,” according to the royal family's X account.

This week in royal history

Today, Sept. 8, marks the second anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death, and the accession of King Charles to the throne. The BBC reported that Charles is expected to attend church today, “spending time in private prayers and reflection.”

On Sunday, the royal family’s X account posted a simple tribute to Queen Elizabeth.

Unanswered questions

What will Kate decide to do as her next public engagement? How will the royals mark the second anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death?