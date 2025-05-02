Kate Middleton Shares New Picture of Princess Charlotte as She Turns 10
Kate Middleton has published a new photo of her daughter, Princess Charlotte, to mark her 10th birthday. The picture was posted on the royal family’s social media accounts and was captioned: “Happy 10th Birthday Princess Charlotte! ❤️” In the picture, which seems to have been taken on a hike, Charlotte is smiling broadly, dressed in a weather-proof camouflage jacket and is carrying a backpack. Kate has quietly resumed publishing her own photographs of her children after a controversy last year when it was revealed that a family photograph had been photoshopped. Charlotte is third in line to the throne after her elder brother George, who turns 12 later this year, and her parents have guarded her privacy carefully.