Kate Middleton Wears Mukluks

This past weekend, Kate Middleton jetted to the Swiss Alps with Prince William and Prince Harry to attend a friend’s wedding, and although the Duchess didn’t hit the slopes, she substituted her signature L.K. Bennett pumps for a more appropriate piece of cold weather footwear: mukluks.

The mother-to-be strapped on the fur-lined boots, usually made from animal skin and worn by Eskimos, for a walk through the snow at the luxury Arosa ski resort, where the trio was staying. Huffington Post is reporting that Kate’s boots are the Giada Ecol by Italian brand Oscar Sport.

Curiously, Prince Harry bought new girlfriend Cressida Bonas a similar pair last week, so we’re officially thinking mukluks are a royal trend.