Kate Middleton to Reappear This Weekend: ‘I Am Making Good Progress’

Kate Middleton is set to make a dramatic return to the public eye, with an appearance at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London tomorrow.

The Princess of Wales released a statement Friday saying that she will appear at the event—which marks King Charles’ birthday—and gave an update on her ongoing cancer battle.

Kate said she was making “good progress” in her cancer treatment, “but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

The statement was accompanied by a new picture of the princess standing beside a tree, looking upwards.

In her statement, Kate wrote: “I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.”

A spokesperson for King Charles said: “His Majesty is delighted that The Princess is able to attend tomorrow’s events, and is much looking forward to all elements of the day.”

Kate announced she had cancer on March 22. saying she had initially thought her condition was non-cancerous, but then discovered the truth after successful abdominal surgery in January and subsequent tests which revealed cancer—of an unspecified kind—was present.

Kate said she was in the early stages of having preventive chemotherapy, which began in late February, and said she had needed to take time to explain her condition to her three children. It has been “an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful,” Kate said.

Kensington Palace said Kate was on a “recovery pathway”; the princess herself said she was well “and getting stronger every day.” Kate added she was looking forward to returning to work, but had to focus on her recovery.

“Please do not lose faith or hope, you are not alone,” Kate said, directly addressing fellow cancer sufferers. The video was recorded by BBC Studios in Windsor, where the new photo released Friday was also taken.