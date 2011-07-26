Kate Middleton’s Car Won’t Sell

CHEAT SHEET
Kate Middleton’s former car has not yet been sold, despite having been on eBay for 10 days. The car’s current owner, Sonny Brazil, put the car up for auction with a starting bid of $33,000. He originally purchased the car, a 2001 VW Golf, for $3,749. Despite having bids as high as $78,395, the car has not yet been sold because the reserve amount he placed on the car has not yet been matched by any bidder. The reserve amount is not known. However, a U.K. auction house had estimated the car would be worth only about $48,000.