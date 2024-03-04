Kate Middleton’s Mom ‘Infuriated’ by Brother Doing ‘Celebrity Big Brother’
‘READ THE RIOT ACT’
Kate Middleton’s mom Carole is reportedly “infuriated” that Gary Goldsmith, her brother and Kate’s uncle, is set to appear in ITV’s Celebrity Big Brother show, which starts Monday night in the U.K. A source told the Sun that Carole fears her brother could spill some serious royal dish—this at a time while Kate is recuperating out of the public eye from abdominal surgery, which itself recently became the topic of fevered online speculation. A source told the Sun: “Gary said he’s been read the riot act by Kate’s mum Carole and her dad Michael. They aren’t happy he’s going into Celebrity Big Brother. It is infuriating for them. Kate doesn’t need this stress.” Those close to Goldsmith said he’d only “speak fondly” about Kate. However, a source told the paper: “In the eyes of the public, Gary’s become the black sheep of the Middleton family. Carole is his sister, so there will always be love, but they no longer see eye-to-eye on lots of things. He has said he doesn’t have their blessing to go into the house, but is going full steam ahead anyway.” The Sun’s source said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “are more than likely going to be in the firing line as Gary has made no secret about how little he likes them.”