Kate Middleton’s Uncle Fuels Royal Fears of Media ‘Feeding Frenzy’

Kate Middleton’s uncle, who has been convicted of violence against a woman, called Meghan Markle a “stick in the spokes” in an extraordinary outburst on a British reality television show which will heighten fears around his media foray.

Meanwhile, friends of Kate and Prince William have expressed concerns to The Daily Beast that his appearance on British reality show Celebrity Big Brother “will fuel the feeding frenzy” over the Princess of Wales’ health.

The friends spoke out as Gary, who is the brother of Kate’s mom, Carole Middleton, grabbed headlines on day two of the show by slamming recent social media-driven attacks on Kate.

According to reports in multiple outlets, Gary said: “I think they should leave her alone right now because there’s a reason why the [royals are] not talking about it and they are giving her a little bit of space. I just think it's fundamentally wrong and if it was happening to anybody else they would think to give them some space. But because Kate’s Kate…there’s always interest in her.

“She’s the number one royal for a reason and I just beg people to give her some space. I do think that they’re changing the dynamic and they are family centric. They’ve got duty and it’s a privilege to have the roles that they do have, but it’s family first. You’ve got to look after yourself. You put your own oxygen mask on before you look after others. Kate, get well, love you and when you’re ready we’ll see you again. That’s what we do to anyone else, why not her?”

In the show on Tuesday, according to a report in the Sun, Goldsmith said: “So I have an opinion that Harry was really, really really loved and when they were a threesome, so Kate, William, and Harry they got really comfortable together, and then suddenly there’s an extra dynamic that comes in, puts a stick in the spokes and creates so much drama that I don’t genuinely think is there, and rewrites the history, saying they’re unhappy with us and I just don’t think that’s fair.”

He added: “You can’t throw your family under the bus in such a dramatic style, then write books about it and expect to be invited round for Christmas.”

The comments were immediately called out as hypocritical on X by people who noted that Goldsmith was convicted of assaulting his wife in 2017.

Kensington Palace did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.

Although Goldsmith’s comments might appear at first glance to be supportive of Kate, his unpredictability will fuel anxiety in Kate’s circle that Goldsmith could harm Kate, albeit inadvertently, in his quest to garner attention.

Kate has been the subject of furious and vituperative online speculation and conspiracy theories since it was announced she had undergone abdominal surgery and was retreating from public view for several months as a result.

The palace has made it clear they will not be pressured into changing their strategy of keeping Kate out of public view, although this week, Kate was seen in public for the first time, being driven by her mom after apparently dropping her children to school.

The image was immediately seized on by some critics, who argued that it was orchestrated by the palace, in a vivid example of the impossibility of answering all online critics. Sources have told The Daily Beast the appearance was not staged for the cameras.

A friend of William and Kate’s told The Daily Beast: “Gary’s a private citizen, and he can do what he likes, but he must have known that doing Big Brother right now would fuel the feeding frenzy. It’s inconsiderate to say the least.”

The friend added: “Kate and William have had every excuse to dump Gary but they never have. But if he says something embarrassing, or gives away any personal information, that will be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.”

Another friend of the family said: “He couldn’t have picked a worse time. It’s blatant cashing in and it is thoughtless. But since the queen died, it has been pretty much open season.”

Asked if this meant they thought the late queen would have actively used her influence to prevent someone tangentially involved with the family like Goldsmith appearing on a reality show, the friend said: “I just don’t think he would have dared had she been alive. Now anyone seems to be able to do whatever they want without repercussions.”

However, a friend of Carole’s told The Daily Beast: “Gary is a lot of things but he isn’t stupid. There is no way he will say anything to risk his relationship with the family. Mike Tindall did I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and that was fine, and I am sure this will be too.”

Goldsmith has said he has not asked Kate’s permission to be on the show, saying: “I don’t need to do that. Me being on the show has not been a topic for debate. I love my family, they can trust me that it’s all going to be OK.”

Not everyone may agree with him, but one person who does is the royal author and aristocrat Lady Colin Campbell, a close friend of Princess Diana’s who appeared on the jungle-based reality show I’m a Celebrity in 2015. “I take a relaxed view. He is a businessman and it is an ideal opportunity for him to defend his niece who can’t defend herself. When I was in the jungle I found it very easy to avoid certain subjects if I wanted, and I am sure Gary has the mettle to do so as well. It’s easy enough, if you have any self-restraint, to refuse to be drawn.

“I am sure the producers will be encouraging the others to bring up the subject of Kate to try and get their money’s worth. It will be very interesting to watch, and who knows, it might even be entertaining.”