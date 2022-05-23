Kate Moss to Testify on Johnny Depp’s Behalf at Defamation Trial, Report Says

CHEAT SHEET
Johnny Depp’s lawyers will reportedly call British supermodel Kate Moss to the stand to testify, the New York Post reports. The opportunity to summon Moss, 48, for testimony came after Amber Heard, 36, mentioned the model, who Depp dated from 1994 to 1997, during the ex-couple’s vicious defamation trial. When Heard recalled rumors of Depp allegedly pushing Moss down a flight of stairs during their past relationship, Depp’s lawyers reportedly began fist-pumping the air. Since Heard mentioned Moss in court, the model—who has reportedly always supported Depp—can now be called as a witness, experts told the Post. When she appears virtually in court Wednesday, sources say, she is expected to deny the rumor that Depp abused her.