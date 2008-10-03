Kate Moss's Golden Calves

CHEAT SHEET
When Moses discovered the Israelites worshipping a golden calf, they were punished with death and plague. What misfortune, then, will befall Marc Quinn? His new sculpture, "Siren," is a life-size 18-karat golden statue of Kate Moss—thought to be the largest golden statue built since ancient Egypt. Moss, one of modern art's most popular muses, is depicted here having what appears to be a pre-jog stretch. The $3 million sculpture is showing as part of the uncomfortably-named "Statuephilia" exhibition at the British Museum. Idolatry never looked so good.