Kate Really Shows Off her Baby Bump At Last!

We got to see Kate looking really pregnant for the first time yesterday, when she did a meet and greet with boy scouts at Windsor Castle, standing in for the Queen who was celebrating her actual 87th birthday privately (her official birthday, in June, is the big ceremonial affair marked by the pomp-heavy ceremony known as the Trooping of The Colour).

It was the first time we have seen Kate looking properly preggers - although she is STILL eschewing maternity wear, instead sporting a mint cotton Mulberry coat that is currently on sale for £1,750, teamed with her favourite nude LK Bennett heels and a tan-coloured fascinator by Whiteley that she has worn on several previous occasions.

Impressive for six months.

The event which also underlined her growing public role, single-handedly leading a high profile royal engagement at Windsor Castle. The royal review of the national parade of the Scouts is an annual tradition dating back 80 years.

And it seems the Kate effect is alive and well.

The Scouts have reported that their total membership has risen by more than 11,400 in the year since she began volunteering as a leader in her local Cub group, reaching near record levels.

More than 2,800 adults have also signed up as volunteers – one of the biggest annual rises for decades and an increase the organisation believes may be a direct result of the Duchess’s example, according to a report in today's Telegraph.