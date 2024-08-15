Kate Somerville’s New Serum Softened My Fine Lines in Just a Week

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Scouring the digital desert for an anti-aging serum only to find an oasis of overhyped, pricey potions that leave your skin irritated and your wallet a dollar short is seemingly a rite of passage in the quest for an improved complexion. The trial-and-error process of finding over-the-counter skincare products to combat fine lines and wrinkles, boost collagen, and even out skin texture can be daunting—especially when the goal is to get quick results. Kate Somerville has always been one of my favorite skincare brands, whether it be the infamous exfoliating formulas or its sensitive-skin-friendly cleansers, but the brand’s newest launch may be my favorite yet.

Kate Somerville’s latest serum is designed to target a number of skin concerns and yield visible improvement in as soon as one week—all in one gentle formula. The new multi-tasking formula, Mega-A Skin Transforming Serum, is infused with retinal (a super effective yet gentler form of vitamin A), a dual-weight hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump, and squalane to soothe and nourish the skin barrier.

I got to test out the new serum ahead of its launch (available exclusively on Amazon now), and I’m pretty impressed. Read ahead to find out my thoughts on the new Mega-A Skin Transforming Serum.

My Skin Type

My skin tends to be on the dryer, sensitive side, so it’s crucial that the products I use instill mega moisture into my skin to counteract any irritation or dryness—especially formulas with retinoids. Spoiler alert: I’m not exaggerating when I say a serum has never packed such a punch of hydration quite like the Mega-A Skin Transforming Serum.

My skin struggles even when I do all the necessary work to keep it from flaking out, i.e., drinking tons of water and moisturizing day and night, but this product cuts out the extra legwork and prevents dryness before it happens, so I didn’t have to worry about doing damage control on flaky, peeling skin or having to forgo makeup for a week as my skin sheds off.

The serum uses a dual-weight hyaluronic acid, which helps penetrate multiple skin layers, leaving hydrated, supple, smooth, and revitalized skin in its path. I used about three drops of the Mega-A Skin Transforming Serum twice a day on my face and neck and noticed a difference within about a week with how moisturized, supple, and sound my skin looked and felt.

I almost always have to layer a moisturizer at the end of my skincare routine but to be honest; I could have skipped this step because the serum itself is so hydrating. For this reason, I could also see this being a great choice for those with oily skin too, as it eliminates the need for a moisturizer but doesn’t leave behind a greasy residue.

Kate Somerville Mega-A Skin Transforming Serum Aging gracefully is my goal, but that doesn’t mean I want to live with deep-set wrinkles and crow’s feet. Fortunately, this serum targets fine lines, working to soften them in as little as seven days. The serum’s hero ingredient, retinal, is a faster-working, more potent vitamin A alternative that works almost as fast as prescription-strength formulas like tretinoin but tends to be less irritating. Buy At Amazon $ 79 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Fine Lines Vanished in Record Time

I was amazed by how well the serum plumped up fine lines for a smoother look and made my skin (especially in the eye region) look less crepey overall. Of course, this isn’t an eye lift in a bottle, but I noticed a pretty impressive improvement in only a week.

Patience is preached when you’re dealing with any number of skincare products, but this Kate Somerville serum is the closest thing to a quick fix that I’ve ever used.

Redness, Texture, and Pigmentation Lifted

Retinal is more potent than retinol, so I assumed it would be more drying and irritating on my skin. I’m happy to report that I was wrong. I didn’t experience any peeling, tightness, or redness after using the serum, which felt like a miracle since I find it hard to tolerate most retinoid products.

In fact, not only did my skin feel nourished, but the serum helped reduce pigmentation, redness and blotchiness, and age spots. No skin purging, flaking, or pain required.

The serum certainly takes the edge off the years my skin has endured, giving me an overall glow that can’t be faked with even the most luminous bronzers.

What I Liked

It works faster compared to other serums of its kind, and you’ll see results in weeks as opposed to months.

It’s an all-in-one serum that addresses many concerns, including hydration, a reduction in fine lines and wrinkles, smoother, more even skin tone, and more.

It doesn’t wreak havoc on sensitive skin.

What I Didn’t Like

The price tag: $79 is not out of range for a well-performing anti-aging serum, which usually cost around $50-$150, but there are cheaper (albeit less effective) alternatives to consider.

Final Verdict

With consistent use, the Kate Somerville Mega-A Skin Transforming Serum is a product skincare pros and novices alike will appreciate thanks to its multi-tasking formula that targets a laundry list of skincare concerns without irritation or over-drying. While there are cheaper anti-aging serums on the market, given that this serum replaced at least two of mine, I’d consider it a steal.

MORE FROM SCOUTED: