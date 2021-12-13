Get These Kate Spade Slippers; They’re 59% Off Today Only. Your Feet and Wallet Will Thank You
Make Haste
The Kate Spade Surprise Sale has returned. What’s the Surprise Sale? An opportunity to snag up to 75% in savings across all Kate Spade goods. But the real highlight is the Daily Deal, with a price tag so unbelievable it only lasts a day. Today’s deal makes your relaxing weekends more comfortable (and stylish) than ever before: it’s a slipper sale.
These adorable slippers are made with ultra-soft velvet, come in a striking dark blue, and are embroidered with cute dancing penguins. You’ll look forward to slipping these on every morning.
Jolie Slippers
59% off the retail price
Free Shipping
Perfect for those cold winter nights, these wheat-colored slippers are adorned with the iconic Kate Spade logo and keep your feet toasty warm thanks to the faux fur and microsuede lining. Put these on and curl up with a blanket, tea, and a good book.
Lacey Slippers
59% off the retail price
Is there a better way to spend a Sunday than binge-watching a new show in this pair of hot pink slippers? The fur lining keeps your feet comfy, and the bows add some holiday flair.
Jazzy Slippers
59% off retail price of $79
