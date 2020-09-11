The Kate Spade Surprise Sale Is Back and—No Surprise—It’s an Amazing Deal
SURPRISE, SURPRISE
Kate Spade's Surprise Sale is back, and it should come as no surprise that it does not disappoint. Featuring daily discounts of up to 75 percent across a wide range of items, it's the best time of the year to shop Kate Spade's polished essentials—including bags, clothing, jewelry, and other accessories. With so much to choose from, here's some inspiration to get you started.
The Hayden Top Zip Tote is the perfect addition to your bag rotation—with enough room for your wallet, keys, phone, sunglasses, and more, it will hold everything you need, while keeping everything else out.
Hayden Zip Top Tote
Originally $249
Free Shipping
Make a statement on video conference or IRL with the Picture Dot Tie Waist Shirtdress. Dress it up with the Melony Boots—now $119, originally $250—or down with your favorite pair of sneakers for the ultimate fall look.
Picture Dot Tie Waist Shirtdress
Originally $349
Free Shipping
Shop the Surprise Sale accessory and jewelry bundles (great for gifting) for an even easier way to save—get your discount by using the code MAKEITTWO at checkout.
Knot Studs and Mini Pendant Bundle
Originally $108
Free Shipping
The sale only lasts until September 26, so shop early (and often) for your pick of the daily deals. Need an extra incentive? Spend $150 or more, and Kate Spade will throw in a free neoprene drink tote while supplies last.
