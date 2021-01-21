If You Proudly Never Pay Full Price, You’ve Been Blessed With This Up To 75% Off Kate Spade Sale
Surprise
It’s back and better than ever! Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale gifts you up to 75% off the sleek modern staples that you adore at a price that means you can buy them all (and you will want to buy them all).
Start with this bundled deal – two for the price of not even one. The bright tamarillo-colored set screams warmer weather and dresses up even a tee and jeans. Use code MAKEITTWO and pay only $159 for both ( a 73% discount off the retail value of $588).
Mulberry Street Lise and Larchmont Avenue Neda Bundle
Use Code MAKEITTWO
This Valentine’s Day, give your loved one (or yourself!) flowers that will last forever; the multi-toned pink stones on this necklace make it a signature Kate Spade piece – whimsical but very, very elegant.
Bed of Roses Necklace
79% off retail value of $279
Also, make sure you grab a tote for all the outdoor activities you’ve been dreaming of. This striped tote has a Parisian-flare. Can’t you see it filled with makings for an al fresco picnic, a baguette leaning out of the top? Swoon!
Dawn Sailing Stripe Tote
65% off retail value of $279
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.