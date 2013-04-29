Kate's Rapidly Expanding Belly Takes Center Stage On Kid's Hospice Visit

Is this woman pregnant? I think she most definitely is.

Seems like only last week Kate was barely showing, but today Kate Middleton's rapidly expanding belly was centre stage as the young royal mom-to-be visited a kids hospice on the second anniversary of her wedding. William is on duty flying rescue 'copters in Anglesea so there is to be no romantic dinner tonight.

Kate wore a $500 Tara Jarmon coat for her engagement at Naomi House children’s hospice in Hampshire.

Over the weekend Kate recorded a special video message for her new role as patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (Each), and the video features images of her touring one of its centres.

In the message, she talks about her experience of seeing the organisation’s work.

“I have been fortunate to see at first hand the remarkable work that they do for children and young people with life-limiting conditions, and their families,” she says “It is simply transformational.”She adds that hospices provide “invaluable and life- enhancing care” to families.“Children’s Hospice Week is a time to recognise, celebrate and support the inspirational work of those hospices, and those who provide palliative care to these children and families. Children’s hospices provide lifelines to families at a time of unimaginable pain. The support they give is vital.“In order to carry out this wonderful work, our help is needed. With our support, those providing children’s palliative care can continue to offer these extraordinary services. It does not bear thinking about what these families would do without this.”She adds: “With your support, we can help ensure that these children and their families can make the most of the precious time they have together.”The message was recorded at Clarence House, and the Duchess, wearing a £46 Topshop black shift dress with a white Peter-Pan collar, is seen sitting next to a table with two photographs on it, one showing the Queen Mother meeting soldiers, and one from the Duchess’s wedding.

Children’s Hospice Week is run by the charity Together for Short Lives to raise money for Britain’s 49 hospices. They support about 7,700 sick children and their families, from the time of their diagnoses.