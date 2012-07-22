Katherine Jackson Reported Missing

CHEAT SHEET
Varying accounts have been spreading about the whereabouts of Michael Jackson's mother, Katherine. On Saturday night, Katherine’s nephew reported Jackson missing after her grandchildren hadn't heard from her in over a week, but son Jermaine Jackson says she is in Arizona resting after being told to rest of doctor's orders. Katherine’s granddaughter, Paris, posted "yes, my grandmother is missing" on Twitter on Sunday. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department says they are trying to confirm that Jackson is safely with her family.