Hunter Biden’s Ex-Wife Takes the Stand in Federal Gun Trial

Hunter Biden’s ex-wife took the stand on Wednesday in his federal gun trial, where she is expected to testify as a prosecution witness about his drug use during their nearly two-decade marriage.

Kathleen Buhle, who has three children with Biden, is still locked in a legal battle with the president’s son over alimony payments from their 2017 divorce.

Buhle is one of three women expected to testify about their relationships with Biden and his struggles with addiction. In her 2022 memoir, If We Break, she said Hunter Biden’s infidelity and drug use were factors in the end of their marriage.

She told jurors that while she suspected Biden was using drugs for a while, the first time she found a crack pipe in an ashtray on the porch of their D.C. home was in July 2015.

“He acknowledged smoking crack,” she testified.

Biden was “angry, short-tempered” whenever he was using drugs, and she found other drug paraphernalia in his car afterward as their marriage disintegrated, she added.

“Did you see drugs in his car on more than one occasion?” Assistant U.S. Attorney Leo Wise asked Buhle, according to NBC News. Buhle confirmed, saying that she once found a broken pipe, white power, and other drug items. She soon began regularly searching for drugs because their daughter would sometimes use the car, she said.

A year after their split, prosecutors allege, Biden lied on a federal form to buy a $5,000 gun when he was asked whether he suffered from drug addiction.

As Buhle was sworn in Wednesday as the prosecution’s second witness, at least 10 of Biden’s friends and family members were in the packed Delaware courtroom—among them his current wife, Melissa Cohen-Biden, and first lady Jill Biden.

Hunter, 54, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of owning a firearm while using narcotics. Defense attorneys argued Biden may not have knowingly broken the law and was in a “deep state of denial” about his drug use at the time.

“They have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Hunter knowingly violated the law,” defense attorney Abbe Lowell told jurors on Tuesday.