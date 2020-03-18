Comedian Kathy Griffin Mourns the Death of Her 99-Year-Old Mother
Comedian Kathy Griffin is mourning the loss of her 99-year-old mother, Maggie, who died on Tuesday following a battle with dementia. “I am gutted,” Griffin wrote on Twitter. “My best friend. I’m shaking. I won’t ever be prepared. I’m so grateful you guys got to be part of her life. You knew her. You loved her. She knew it. Oh, and OF COURSE she went on St. Patrick’s Day.” Maggie Griffin was a frequent guest at her daughter’s events and red carpet appearances and became a fan favorite on Griffin’s reality show, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List. Griffin said in January that her mother was suffering from dementia. “When people tell me they feel like they know my mom, I always respond ‘you do!’ She never put on a show, she was the show,” Griffin wrote in January. “She loved making people happy and making people laugh. And trust me, I know she was the bigger star.”