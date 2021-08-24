Kathy Hochul Becomes New York’s First Ever Woman Governor
IT’S OFFICIAL
Kathy Hochul has been sworn in as New York’s first ever woman governor, replacing the disgraced Andrew Cuomo. Hochul, a 62-year-old Democrat who had served as the state’s lieutenant-governor since 2015, was sworn in at the stroke of midnight, taking the oath on a Bible held by her husband, Bill Hochul. A more elaborate ceremony is due to be held at the state Capitol on Tuesday morning. Hochul became the ninth woman currently serving as a governor, tying a record that was first set in 2004. She wrote on Twitter: “Honored to be officially sworn in as New York’s 57th Governor. Looking forward to the full swearing-in ceremony with my family later this morning, and addressing the people of New York later today.” Cuomo handed in his resignation on Monday night rather than face impeachment over a string of sexual harassment allegations.