Katie Couric: I’m Leaving CBS News

It’s official: Katie Couric announced Tuesday that she is leaving CBS Evening News after five years, but she remained tight-lipped about her future plans. Couric said she is “looking for a format that will allow me to engage in more multi-dimensional storytelling,” but she said the details of her future plans “are still being discussed.” Couric still has some work ahead of her as a news anchor: She has exclusive interviews with astronaut Mark Kelly, husband of Rep. Gabrielle Giffords; British Prime Minister David Cameron; and she will be covering the royal wedding.