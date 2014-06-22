Katie Couric Weds John Mollen

CHEAT SHEET
America's most chipper television news journalist put a ring on it Saturday. Katie Couric wed John Molner at her home in East Hampton, New York. Couric currently works as the global anchor for Yahoo News. Previously she served as co-host of NBC's “Today” show. She left in 2006 to join CBS and became the first solo female news anchor. She has also hosted her own talk show, “Katie.” Molner is an investment banker and, like Couric, has two children from a previous marriage. Couric tweeted “So excited to be making my debut as Mrs. Molner.” And in case there was any doubt, the New York Times wedding section explicitly noted “Ms. Couric, who is 57, will keep her name.”