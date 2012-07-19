Katie Holmes Returning to Broadway

Just as we suspected: Katie Holmes is going back to Broadway in her first major career move post–Tom Cruise. Holmes, 33, will return to the stage this fall to star in the new family comedy, Dead Accounts, by playwright Theresa Rebeck, with Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien directing. Holmes, who earned critical acclaim for her Broadway debut performance in 2008’s revival of Arthur Miller’s All My Sons, filed for divorce from Cruise in New York last month, and has set up a new nest in Manhattan with her and Cruise’s daughter, Suri. The mother-daughter duo hasn’t exactly kept a low profile since the divorce was finalized, though Holmes’s career moves have been relatively hush-hush. She has filmed an episode of Project Runway: All Stars and is reportedly working on the indie film, Molly, which she co-wrote and produced.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED