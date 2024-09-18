Katie Holmes Shares Reunion Pic With ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Co-Star

Katie Holmes was joined by her Dawson’s Creek on-screen big sister at the opening preview night of her new Broadway show, Our Town.

On Tuesday, former co-star Nina Repeta, who played Bessie Potter on the hit teen drama, reunited with Holmes at the Barrymore Theatre in New York City for the play’s debut.

“Thank you Nina for coming to see @ourtownbroadway. A mini dawson’s creek reunion,” the star who played Joey Potter captioned a black and white photo of her and Repeta on Instagram Stories along with a red heart emoji.

Holmes also shared a post from a Dawson’s Creek fan account with photos of her and Repeta during the show’s pilot episode and a snapshot from later in the series.

The impromptu reunion comes after fellow series actor Obi Ndefo, who played Repeta’s on-screen boyfriend Bodie Wells, died at 51 in late August. The details of his passing have not been released.

Holmes mourned the loss of her former cast mate, posting on Instagram “He was wonderful to work with and such a kind man. I send prayers and grace to his family. Rest in Peace.”

Prior to Ndefo’s passing, there were rumors of a potential Dawson’s Creek reboot. While many of the show’s stars seemed supportive of the idea, Holmes said she felt like the series “captured that time period and that time in all of our lives,” and worried a reprise would not live up to the original.

Some fans pointed to this difference of opinion over a reboot as evidence of tension among the cast, after it was revealed in June that Holmes was left out of a group chat with her former co-stars created by Joshua Jackson, who played Pacey Witter. Holmes however attempted to dispel the gossip telling reporters “Everyone’s grown up and is busy, but the bond will forever be there.”

In 2015, Busy Philipps, who played Audrey Liddell on Dawson’s Creek and became BFFs with Michelle Williams, spoke about never speaking with Holmes again after her wedding to Tom Cruise.

“I did not, no,” Philipps, 35, told Andy Cohen. “I left her several voicemail messages.”

“I just remember when it happened and I was like, ‘Are you on a plane in San Fransisco with Tom Cruise? What’s happening?’” she recalled. “And then I saw her like three years later and she had a kid.”