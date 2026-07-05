Katie Miller Blasts Health Warnings After Trump’s Fireworks

Katie Miller launched a desperate social media posting spree on Sunday to minimize health warnings prompted by President Donald Trump’s July Fourth fireworks show.

Miller, the MAGA podcaster wife of top Trump official Stephen Miller, fired off multiple X posts on Sunday trying to downplay the air quality alerts issued for the Washington, D.C., area following what the president touted as the “largest fireworks show in history” on Saturday night.

In one post, Miller, 34, shared a passage from a Sunday Washington Post story, saying that the newspaper “blames President Trump for the weather.”

The podcaster highlighted a section comparing Independence Day celebrations in Los Angeles to Trump’s Freedom250 disaster, which it said was “chaotic, largely due to oppressive heat and thunderstorms.”

Screenshot Katie Miller/X

Miller also highlighted a second section that clarified why LA’s celebration was less disorderly, noting that clouds and a breeze helped “blunt the 82-degree weather,” though it appears she misread it as describing the capital.

It’s unclear why she interpreted this section as implying that the Post “blames” the weather on the president.

Miller continued to go after Los Angeles in another post, saying the city “experienced one of the most widespread air quality deterioration events” after July Fourth celebrations.

“Smoke from thousands of public and private fireworks displays accumulated across the metropolitan area overnight, producing elevated PM2.5 concentrations,“ she said. ”How dare Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass allow fireworks.”

Screenshot Katie Miller/X

In another post, Miller tried to shift attention toward other left-leaning cities rather than Trump’s 850,000-firework display.

“This morning, Detroit ranked worst air quality in the world thanks to Fourth of July fireworks. Chicago and Minneapolis both have unhealthier air quality than Washington, DC,” she wrote. “Don’t let the Legacy Media gaslight you — the fireworks in DC were incredible and well worth it."

Screenshot Katie Miller/X

“Detroit had an AQI peak of 192 the morning of July 5, whereas DC peaked last night with an AQI of 161,” Miller said in a followup post.

Screenshot Katie Miller/X

Officials in Washington and Northern Virginia issued a “code purple” air quality alert around the capital on Sunday, which indicates “very unhealthy” levels that increase health risks “for everyone,” according to AirNow.

Data from AirNow showed that the air quality index at the King Greenleaf Recreation Center, just south of the National Mall, reached as high as 288 around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Trump’s 40-minute fireworks spectacle was initially scheduled for 9 p.m. on Saturday, but was pushed back over two hours due to heat concerns as temperatures in the capital reached 103 degrees.

The fireworks followed the 80-year-old president’s lackluster speech, which began after did not draw nearly the crowd size he had boasted it would.