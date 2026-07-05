Trump Goes on 67-Post Rampage After Fireworks Fiasco

President Donald Trump went on a late-morning posting spree after his Fourth of July celebration descended into chaos, leaving MAGA crowds less than thrilled.

The 80-year-old president unleashed 67 posts on Truth Social within two hours Sunday in a rapid-fire online blitz, ranging from attacks on a federal judge to a photo of himself at a 1991 New York City tree-lighting ceremony alongside his Home Alone 2 co-stars.

He posted almost every minute between 11:12 a.m. and 1:14 p.m., repeatedly returning to the same grievances.

To conclude his posting barrage, the president shared a throwback photo. @realDonaldTrump/ TruthSocial

One of Trump’s main morning fixations appeared to be events from two weeks earlier, during the week beginning June 22, as he revisited a series of old developments rather than new ones.

Among them was U.S. District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan, who that week blocked his administration’s controversial plan to use a revamped Department of Homeland Security database—containing the personal data of millions of Americans—to verify voter eligibility.

Trump mentioned events from two weeks ago. @realDonaldTrump/ TruthSocial

Sooknanan, a Trinidad and Tobago-born American judge appointed by former President Joe Biden, was repeatedly referenced in Trump’s posts, with her background and nationality questioned in screenshots of posts from prominent MAGA accounts that the president reshared.

Trump also amplified a video from the same period featuring Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announcing that 455 defendants had been charged in a nationwide healthcare fraud crackdown, repeatedly sharing the same two-minute clip for his followers.

Trump flaunted banners showing himself alongside the first president. @realDonaldTrump/ TruthSocial

Other posts in the barrage veered across topics—from coverage of Trump’s speeches, dominated by warnings about communism, to a boast about a banner that placed him beside George Washington, which labeled the Founding Father as “America’s First” and Trump as “America First.”

Trump also lingered on the “crystal clear” Reflecting Pool, which he claimed had fully overcome its algae problem, praised golden horse statues, and touted his TikTok numbers, declaring he was “Number 1 on TikTok!”

The president claimed to be "Number 1 on TikTok!" @realDonaldTrump/ TruthSocial

The president’s posting rampage came the day after his America 250 celebration went off the rails, as severe weather evacuations left large numbers of MAGA supporters stranded around the National Mall.

The event, described by the president as a “rally,” was abruptly halted by the National Park Service around 7:15 p.m. after attendees were told to shelter in place.

“People have been waiting outside for 10 to 12 hours. This is unacceptable!” some MAGA supporters shouted as they clashed with law enforcement while being moved out of the area. Some attendees were later unable to re-enter after it was announced the event would resume.

MAGA-aligned social media influencer Emily Miller was left locked outside the gates as others were re-screened for Trump’s delayed speech. “It’s horrible scenes out here,” she said in an Instagram video, echoing frustration reportedly shared by other attendees.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump, who had urged supporters to “HAVE SOME FUN even if we are out late” despite evacuation orders, was later seen appearing to doze off during fireworks that stretched into the early hours of July 5.