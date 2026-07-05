MAGA Rages as Trump’s Fireworks Fiasco Descends Into Chaos

Donald Trump’s America 250 party descended into chaos after a severe weather evacuation left countless MAGA fans stranded outside the National Mall, even after it was time to re-enter.

The 80-year-old president also appeared to doze off during the July the Fourth fireworks—which ended up starting so late it was July 5 by the time the show ended.

People watch a fireworks display during the Freedom 250's Salute to America. Cheney Orr/REUTERS

The marquee celebration—which Trump had effectively turned into a campaign-style rally—was abruptly halted by the National Park Service around 7.15 p.m. on Saturday night after severe weather concerns prompted law enforcement to evacuate the area.

As storms rolled through Washington, people who had waited hours in scorching heat to enter were suddenly ushered into emergency shelters around the Mall, such as the Smithsonian African American History Museum, the Ronald Reagan Building, and the Thomas Jefferson Memorial.

A federal agent asks the attendees to evacuate as stormy weather approaches the National Mall. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

But many others initially refused to leave, clashing with law enforcement on the way.

“Trump is not going to accept this,” one woman wearing a MAGA T-shirt shouted at officers. “People have been waiting outside for 10 to 12 hours. This is unacceptable!”

When the celebration eventually resumed, many attendees were never allowed back in.

Among them was MAGA-aligned social media influencer Emily Miller, who had both a special pass and an assigned seat inside the Mall, but remained locked outside the gates after a major entry point closed.

Emily Miller described the chaos on her Instagram page. Instagram

Miller said she witnessed a man fall to the ground during the crush of people and begin bleeding.

To make matters worse, directions sent out by organizers Freedom 250—in emails sent multiple times a day—proved completely different to the reality on the ground.

“It’s horrible scenes out here,” Miller said in an Instagram video as she tried to get from one entry point to the next with multiple barricades in between.

“I am so done. There’s no way I’ll see this president.”

A screen displays a severe weather warning message, during the Great American State Fair on the National Mall. Cheney Orr/REUTERS

Even some of Trump’s most loyal supporters were enraged. Thousands spilled into the streets, some lining up for the restaurants and bars of downtown DC; others gathering around an impromptu DJ gig that had been set up outside the Willard Hotel near the White House.

“They cleared out THOUSANDS of us from the bleachers and Ellipse grounds. It took hours for people to get through security the first time,” vented January 6 rioter Timothy Hale. “Fireworks might happen, but this event is over.”

“I love Trump,” he added as news spread that the president wanted the show to go on, “but this sounds like boomer slop meant to placate disappointed crowds.”

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch fireworks explode during the Freedom 250's Salute to America. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Trump eventually arrived at the National Mall with First Lady Melania Trump at 10:09 p.m. as attendees were still going through TSA-style security checks.

In another bizarre scene, the pair was filmed by Fox News standing in a holding room—watching themselves on Fox News’ live coverage as they stood in the holding room.

Many of the performers who had spent days rehearsing for the celebration also ended up being cut out of the program after the evacuation.

Lee Greenwood performs at a Fourth of July rally featuring U.S. President Donald Trump. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Instead, the evening was dramatically scaled back, culminating with one of Trump’s favorite opera tenors Christopher Macchio performing, before Lee Greenwood sang Trump’s signature campaign anthem, God Bless the U.S.A.

The president finally took the stage at 11.15pm - about 90 minutes later than planned - making it clear he was never going to cancel the event.

MAGA fans made it into the fireworks viewing area. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“I said, if we have to speak in front of one person at 4 o’clock in the morning, I’m going to be here. There’s no way we can be deterred,” he told the soaked crowd.

Despite the event ostensibly marking America’s 250th anniversary, Trump then delivered a campaign-style speech that renewed his attacks on “communists,” called for new voter restrictions and celebrated what he described as his administration’s accomplishments.

He also bragged at length about the power of the U.S. military, including claiming that the Iranian military had been “wiped out” during his war in the Middle East.

“America is a nation of winners and today our country is winning again,” he said.

The evening ended with an enormous 40-minute fireworks display over the National Mall featuring 850,000 shells launched across 10 locations, making it the largest in U.S. history.

But the show began at around midnight, three hours later than it had in previous years, which ended causing chaos for people trying to get home.

While visually spectacular, the barrage was so prolonged and dense that smoke blanketed much of the skyline, obscuring the finale beneath a hazy cloud hanging over Washington.

Adding to the surreal atmosphere, television cameras appeared to catch Trump sitting motionless during stretches of the roughly 40-minute display as though he had fallen asleep.

Trump appeared to be dozing off during the 40 minute fireworks extravaganza. Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty

As the crowds dispersed, the night’s logistical failures continued. Thousands packed into L’Enfant Plaza Metro station, where long waits and overcrowded platforms left exhausted attendees struggling to get home after an event.

“Absolutely bonkers standstill line at L’enfant Plaza after the fireworks,” said Amanda Moore on X, alongside a video of the scenes.

Trump and many others, however, hailed the night a success.